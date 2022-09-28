Emergency services called after two planes collide at Heathrow airport

Two aircraft were involved in a minor collision at Heathrow on Wednesday evening.

Emergency services are at the scene but no injuries have been reported.

The collision was between an Icelandair aircraft and a Koreanair aircraft, ITV News understands.

The spokeswoman said: “Emergency services are attending an incident involving two aircraft on the airfield.

“No injuries have been reported but emergency services are attending to ensure all passengers and crew are safe and well.”

BBC journalist Jennie Gow who was on one of the flights said: " A plane clipped another while taxiing."

More follows..