Hurricane Ian's wind speeds are currently just 2mph shy of it being classified as a 'catastrophic' category 5 storm.

The storm, which has already wrought havoc on Cuba, knocking out power on the entire island and displacing tens of thousands from their homes, is expected to hit Florida later this afternoon.

Cuban officials have said they are working to restore power to 11 million people. No deaths have been reported.

Local government station TelePinar reported heavy damage at the main hospital in Pinar del Rio city, tweeting photos of collapsed ceilings, widely flung debris and toppled trees.

Some people left the stricken area on foot, carrying their children, while buses tried to evacuated others through waterlogged streets. Others opted to stay at their damaged homes.

“It was horrible,” said Yusimi Palacios, a resident of Pinar del Rio inside her damaged house. “But here we are alive, and I only ask the Cuban revolution to help me with the roof and the mattress.”

Having rapidly intensified off Florida's southwest coast, wind speeds have reached around 155mph, with damaging winds and rain already lashing the states heavily populated Gulf Coast.

Experts believe the Naples to Sarasota region are at the "highest risk" of a devastating storm surge.

US Air Force hurricane hunters confirmed the storm gained strength over the Gulf of Mexico after battering Cuba.

It is thought that winds could push around 12 feet of ocean water ashore in Florida, which has prompted the national hurricane centre to advise residents in the region to evacuate if they still can.

More than 2.5 million people were under mandatory evacuation orders, but by law no-one can be forced to flee.

A dog is walked through floodwater as the tide rise. Credit: Ap

Floridians rushed ahead of the impact to board up their homes, stash precious belongings on upper floors and flee.

“You can’t do anything about natural disasters,” said Vinod Nair, who drove inland from the Tampa area with his wife, son, dog and two kittens seeking a hotel in the tourist district of Orlando. “We live in a high risk zone, so we thought it best to evacuate.”

Winds exceeding tropical-storm strength of 39 mph reached Florida by 3am and the first hurricane-force winds were recorded by 6am. Rainfall near the area of landfall could top 46 centimetres.

“It is a big storm, it is going to kick up a lot of water as it comes in,” Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said in Sarasota, a coastal city of 57,000 in the storm's projected path.

“This the kind of storm surge that is life threatening.”

Satellite image of Hurricane Ian. Credit: AP

Ian’s forward movement slowed over the Gulf, enabling the hurricane to grow wider and stronger, and its predicted path shifted slightly southward, likely sparing the Tampa Bay area its first direct hit by a major hurricane since 1921.

But with hurricane-force winds expected over much of the region, many cities could see significant damage.

Gil Gonzalez has boarded the windows of his Tampa home with plywood and laid down sandbags to guard against any flooding.

He and his wife packed their car with bottled water, flashlights, and a camp stove before evacuating.

“All the prized possessions, we’ve put them upstairs in a friend’s house," Gonzalez said.

Southwest Airline passengers check into a ticket counter near a sign that shows cancelled flights at the Tampa International Airport. Credit: AP

Airports in Tampa, St. Petersburg and Key West closed, as did Disney World theme parks and Sea World in Orlando ahead of the storm.

The precise location of landfall is still uncertain, but with Ian's tropical storm-force winds extending 175 miles from its centre, flash floods were possible across the whole state.

Parts of Florida's east coast faced a storm surge threat as well, and isolated tornadoes were spinning off the storm well ahead of landfall.

Florida Power and Light warned those in Ian's path to brace for days without electricity.

As a precaution, hundreds of residents were being evacuated from several nursing homes in the Tampa area, where hospitals also were moving some patients.

Parts of Georgia and South Carolina also could see flooding rains and some coastal surge into Saturday.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.