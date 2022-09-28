Singer Lewis Capaldi releases advert for his new 'big' and 'sexy' pizzas

Lewis Capaldi has released a lot of music in the last few years, but now he's mastering the art of pizza-making.

The singer-songwriter has posted an official advert marketing a new venture that sees him release his own range of pizzas.

Capaldi says he was inspired to create his own range during lockdown.

"I think lockdown sprung on a lot of ideas for a lot of people," the singer said in an advert released on his Instagram page.

"The cogs started turning and I thought, pizza's could be my true calling."

"There was a lot of trial and error. Eventually I stumbled upon greatness," he adds.

The singer describes his pizzas as "big" and "sexy" and will "fill your mouth wall to wall with flavour". He says he is "excited" to "bring everyone along for the ride".

He says he will now be promoting his pizzas on a lot of talk shows and cooking shows, so viewers will be "seeing a lot of cheese".

'Lewis Capaldi's Pizza the Big Sexy Cheese One' and 'Lewis Capaldi's Pizza the Big Sexy Meaty One' and are now available in popular supermarket chains Iceland and Tesco and are priced at £5 each.

In a longer, three-minute promotional video posted on the singer's YouTube account, he says the question of whether fans will be annoyed he isn't working on music "annoys him".

Watch Lewis Capaldi's full pizza promotional video

"No one gets annoyed at Kanye West when he goes and does his shoes or his fashion," he says.

"Just because I have been busy doing the pizzas, don't think the music has suffered," the singer says. In fact, Capaldi says it is when creating music that he works up an appetite.

"The pizza is powering the pop," he reassures fans. The singer-songwriter often takes to using food to celebrate his musical success.

In 2019, the Capaldi celebrated his Number One album by serving Greggs to unsuspecting customers.

Dressed in full Greggs uniform, including hairnet, the Scottish musician surprised festival-goers by turning up at one of the popular baker's Middlesbrough outlets.

The hit singer was filmed playing guitar and singing "I love Greggs" outside the shop on Saturday.

Listen to Unscripted, the ITV News Entertainment podcast