An investigation by ITV News' Daniel Hewitt uncovered how younger and younger children are being offered the prize of more money for their families - unaware of the price they could pay

Sundus Ali was 15-years-old when she was groomed by a group of men on social media to commit crimes for them.

She claims they became friends with her first to gain her trust before targeting her on Snapchat with irresistible "money-making" opportunities which would eventually put her in debt.

"They glamourised it," she said.

"They made it as if it was a money-making opportunity. There was a lot of fraud involved, trying to get me to give them my card.

"It was more to target youngers and suck them into the lifestyle and once they're in it's hard to get out."

In Milton Keynes, the now 18-year-old describes how one older man introduced her to a lifestyle of fraud by telling her she would gain thousands of pounds with Bitcoin, a legal digital cryptocurrency.

"It wasn't small amounts of money. He was talking about £4,000, £5,000 and to a 15 or 16-year-old, that's a lot of money," she said.

She claims she was made to believe that they were doing her a favour by helping her make this huge amount of money.

Sundus thinks she fell for the fraud because the money being made would help put less stress on her parents as they had "always taken care" of her and it would allow her to be independent.

The men would tell her to give them her bank card, her bank details, and she told them her mum's maiden name before receiving debt letters to her home.

Although she was reassured the debt would be cleared by them, it was debt collectors that took the money from the bank after she admitted to her mum what was happening.

Sundus has been supported by SOFEA, a social enterprise which looks to provide job prospects for vulnerable young people, a place she views as an "escape" and where she resat her GCSEs.

Police forces and charities are warning more young people could be targeted due to the cost-of-living crisis and vulnerable children are being offered more money for their families to commit crimes.

Earlier this week, an ITV News investigation found that children as young as nine years old were being targeted by criminal gangs, with a freedom of information request revealing children under 16 had been arrested for supplying and dealing drugs across the UK.

