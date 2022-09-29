Gangsta's Paradise rapper Coolio dies aged 59

US rapper Coolio, best known for the 90s hit Gangsta's Paradise, has died at the age of 59.

According to US media reports, the rapper was found unresponsive on the bathroom floor of a friend’s house in Los Angeles,

His manager confirmed his death on Wednesday, but did not reveal the exact cause.

Coolio, whose real name is Artis Leon Ivey Jr, recorded Gangsta’s Paradise for the 1995 film Dangerous Minds, starring Michelle Pfeiffer. It went on to become one of the most successful rap songs of all time.

The track topped the US Billboard Hot 100 for three weeks and won Coolio the Grammy award for best rap solo performance in 1996.

Following his death, the rapper was remembered for his “grind” and described as “one of the nicest dudes”.

Snoop Dogg referenced Coolio's world-famous track in his own tribute, writing: “Gangstas paradise. R I P.”

Snoop Dogg also shared a picture of the two on Instagram, posing on the set of the music video for their collaborative track Gangsta Walk, released in 2006.

Michelle Pfeiffer said she was “heartbroken” to hear of Coolio’s death and she remembered him as being “nothing but gracious”.

“Heartbroken to hear of the passing of the gifted artist @coolio,” Pfeiffer wrote on Instagram, sharing a clip of the film featuring the track.

“A life cut entirely too short. As some of you may know I was lucky enough to work with him on Dangerous Minds in 1995.

“He won a Grammy for his brilliant song on the soundtrack – which I think was the reason our film saw so much success.

“I remember him being nothing but gracious. 30 years later I still get chills when I hear the song.

“Sending love and light to his family. Rest in Power, Artis Leon Ivey Jr.”

Former NWA star Ice Cube said he had witnessed Coolio’s “grind to the top of the industry” in his own tribute.

“This is sad news,” the rapper and actor wrote on Twitter.

“I witnessed first hand this man’s grind to the top of the industry. Rest In Peace @Coolio.”

MC Hammer described Coolio as “one of the nicest dudes I’ve known”.

“Good people. RIP Coolio,” he wrote, sharing a black and white picture of the rapper, later posting a second picture of the pair together, along with Tupac and Snoop Dogg.

Questlove, known as the frontman for hip-hop group the Roots, also shared a black and white picture of Coolio on Instagram, writing: “Peaceful journey brother”.

New York rapper Flava Flav also lamented the loss. He wrote: “Coolio was the West Coast Flavor Flav,,, He loved telling everyone that.

“We was supposed to perform together this Tuesday. RIP my friend.

“Rest in Gangsta’s Paradise my friend.”

Gangsta’s Paradise was also parodied by US musical comedian Weird Al Yankovic, as Amish Paradise, who also paid his respects to the rapper in a short tribute on social media.

Sharing a picture of the pair embracing, he wrote: “RIP Coolio”.