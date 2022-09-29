Play Brightcove video

At times, Prime Minister Liz Truss was lost for words during a gruelling round of local radio interviews today - Shehab Khan reports

The prime minister and the chancellor are to hold a meeting with the head of the Office of Budget Responsibility Richard Hughes tomorrow, it is understood.

Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng are seeking to reassure the markets after days of financial turmoil following last Friday's mini-budget.

The chancellor is facing calls to bring forward his planned statement setting out how he intends to get the public finances back on track after the OBR said it could produce a preliminary set of forecasts by October 7.

The chancellor said he would deliver his medium-term fiscal plan explaining how he would get debt falling as a percentage of GDP, alongside the updated OBR forecasts, on November 23.

Usually the OBR - created in 2010 to provide independent and authoritative analysis of the UK’s public finances - usually publishes economic forecasts alongside budgets.

But Mr Kwarteng refused an offer of an assessment on the economic impact of his mini-budget, which including £45 billion in tax cuts funded by a huge increase in borrowing.

At the time, a spokesperson for the Treasury said: "Given the exceptional circumstances our country faces, we have moved at immense speed to provide significant energy bill support for households and businesses, and are acting swiftly to set out further plans to kickstart economic growth later this week. "We remain committed to maintaining the usual two forecasts in this fiscal year, as is required."

The OBR has since said it could have produced an economic forecast in time for the chancellor’s fiscal event, and offered to do so.

In a letter to the Scottish National Party’s Westminster leader Ian Blackford and the party’s shadow chancellor Alison Thewliss, the chair of the OBR confirmed that the body sent “a draft economic and fiscal forecast to the new chancellor on 6 September, his first day in office”. Richard Hughes wrote: “We offered, at the time, to update that forecast to take account of subsequent data and to reflect the economic and fiscal impact of any policies the government announced in time for it to be published alongside the ‘fiscal event’.” “In the event, we were not commissioned to produce an updated forecast alongside the Chancellor’s Growth Plan on 23 September, although we would have been in a position to do so to a standard that satisfied the legal requirements of the Charter for Budget Responsibility.”

Mr Blackford called it “utterly damning” that the government failed to commission a forecast from the OBR. He said: “The revelation that the OBR offered to provide a forecast to the chancellor to go alongside his fiscal statement last week, but that it was not commissioned by the Tory government is utterly damning. “This is in spite of the OBR confirming that it was in a position to produce an updated forecast that satisfied the legal requirements of the Charter for Budget Responsibility. “Over the past week we have witnessed the devastating impact of the Tory budget, hitting people’s mortgages, putting pensions at risk, and hammering household budgets.

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng defends his mini-budget as "absolutely essential" in "re-setting the debate" on economic growth

“The prime minister and chancellor cannot keep ducking accountability. They must set out why they did not commission economic forecasts from the OBR to accompany their disastrous budget, and they must recall Parliament urgently and reverse their reckless plans.”

A Treasury spokesperson told ITV News: “Last week the Chancellor set out the first stage of the government’s Growth Plan, with more supply side reforms to come in the next few weeks - including announcements on changes to the planning system, business regulations, childcare, immigration, agricultural productivity, and digital infrastructure. “And the Chancellor has commissioned the OBR to produce an economic and fiscal forecast which will be published on 23 November.

"He will set out the government’s Medium Term Fiscal Plan alongside this, which will build on the commitment to get debt falling as a share of GDP in the medium term.”