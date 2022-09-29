Penrith man found guilty of murdering Renee MacRae and three-year-old son

A married man who murdered his lover and their young son more than 45 years ago will die behind bars.

William MacDowell, 80, was sentenced to life in prison, with a recommendation that he serve a minimum of 30 years for killing Renee and Andrew MacRae in November 1976.

Police have never found the bodies of the 36-year-old mother or her son, three, with officers now urging the killer to disclose what he did with them so they can be “provided with the dignity they deserve”.

A jury of eight women and seven men in the case, at the High Court in Inverness, Scotland, convicted MacDowell for the killings on Thursday.

Passing sentence after MacDowell, of Penrith, Cumbria, was found guilty of murder, judge Lord Armstrong, told him: “These murders appear to have been premediated, planned and carried out in the most calculated way - not a spontaneous event or spur of the moment.”

He added: “These appear, in effect, to have been executions.

“You murdered your victims and then disposed of their bodies and personal effects, including the boy’s pushchair.

“You then took steps to conceal the crimes you had committed.”

As well as being convicted of the murders of Renee and Andrew MacRae, MacDowell was found guilty of attempting to defeat the ends of justice by disposing of their bodies and personal effects.

Mrs MacRae’s sister, Morag Steventon, said afterwards; “More than 45 years of the pain of losing Renee and Andrew doesn’t ease.

“Not a day passes when both are not in our thoughts.”

Throughout the trial MacDowell had denied the murders and one charge of attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

He lodged two special defences - one of alibi, that he was elsewhere at the time, including in the Mercury Motor Inn with three colleagues before going home.

The other, incrimination, alleged that if the murders did happen, they were committed by Mrs MacRae’s estranged husband Gordon MacRae acting with others.