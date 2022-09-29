People trapped and millions without power as Hurricane Ian pummels Florida

Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the US, has swamped southwest Florida, turning streets into rivers and knocking out power to two million people.

Ian slammed into the Florida peninsula on Wednesday with 150 mph winds, pushing a wall of storm surge. Its strength at landfall was Category 4 and is tied for the nation's fifth-strongest hurricane, when measured by wind speed.

By late Wednesday, the strength had dropped to Category 1 as it moved overland. Still, storm surges as high as two metres were expected on the opposite side of the state on Thursday.

No deaths were reported in the United States from Ian by late Wednesday but a boat carrying Cuban migrants sank in stormy weather east of Key West.

The US Coast Guard initiated a search and rescue mission for 23 people and managed to find three survivors about two miles (three kilometres) south of the Florida Keys, officials said. Four other Cubans swam to Stock Island, just east of Key West, the US Border Patrol said. Air crews continued to search for possibly 20 remaining migrants.

In Port Charlotte, the storm surge flooded a hospital accident and emergency unit as fierce winds tore part of the building's roof.

Water gushed down onto the ICU, forcing staff to evacuate the hospital’s sickest patients - some of whom were on ventilators - to other floors, said Dr. Birgit Bodine of HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital.

A staff member stands in a flooded hallway at HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital, while clothes soaks up water. Credit: Dr. Birgit Bodine,

The hurricane’s centre made landfall near Cayo Costa, a barrier island just west of heavily populated Fort Myers.

Law enforcement officials in Fort Myers received calls from people trapped in flooded homes or from worried relatives. Pleas were also posted on social media sites, some with video showing debris-covered water sloshing toward homes’ eaves.

Brittany Hailer, a journalist in Pittsburgh, contacted rescuers about her mother in North Fort Myers, whose home was swamped by one-and-a-half meters of water.

“We don’t know when the water’s going to go down. We don’t know how they’re going to leave, their cars are totalled,” Hailer said.

“Her only way out is on a boat.”

Hurricane-force winds were expected across central Florida through early Thursday with widespread, catastrophic flooding likely, the Miami-based hurricane centre said.

The storm previously tore into Cuba, killing two people and bringing down the country’s electrical grid.

A truck in Key West pulls a man on a kayak on a low-lying road after flooding.

More than two million Florida homes and businesses were left without electricity, according to the PowerOutage.us site. Nearly every home and business in three counties was without power. Sheriff Bull Prummell of Charlotte County, just north of Fort Myers, announced a curfew between 9pm and 6am “for life-saving purposes,” saying violators may face second-degree misdemeanour charges.

The governors of South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia and Virginia all pre-emptively declared states of emergency. Forecasters predicted Ian will turn toward those states as a tropical storm, likely dumping more flooding rains into the weekend.