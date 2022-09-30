South Carolina is bracing for impact from a revived Hurricane Ian as it moved towards the state after thrashing Florida and leaving at least 12 dead earlier in the week.

All of South Carolina’s coast was under a hurricane warning as of Friday morning and traffic jams built up as residents heeded officials’ warnings to seek higher ground.

Those that could not leave put sandbags in front of their properties and businesses to protect them from floods.

Destruction in Fort Myers. Credit: AP

In the early hours of Friday morning, the National Hurricane Centre said winds were hitting 85mph and the main body of the storm was about 175 miles southeast of Charleston.

The Centre forecast a "life-threatening storm surge" and hurricane conditions for most of Friday.

A storm surge is a tsunami-like phenomenon where high winds cause the ocean to surge onto the land creating massive flash floods.

An earlier forecast predicted a storm surge of 1.5 metres high in coastal areas of Georgia and the Carolinas.

Rainfall of up to 8 inches threatened flooding from South Carolina to Virginia.

Ian has caused a path of destruction wherever it has hit land, first knocking out parts of western Cuba before tearing through much of Florida.

In Florida at least 12 people have been confirmed dead but is expected the figure will rise over the coming days. At least two people were killed when the storm hit Cuba.

By Thursday the storm had moved over Florida and into the Atlantic Ocean but it has since turned back to the US mainland and is now threatening South Carolina and Georgia.

Ian had weakened from a hurricane to a tropical storm by the time it crossed Florida but regained hurricane strength on Thursday evening while it was over the Atlantic.

Major rescue operations are now underway in Florida. Credit: AP

Forecasters now predict Ian will hit South Carolina as a Category 1 hurricane on Friday.

President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration for the state, a needed step to speed federal assist for recovery once Ian passes.

In Florida, rescue crews piloted boats and waded through flooded streets on Thursday to save thousands of people trapped amid flooded homes and buildings shattered by Hurricane Ian.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said at least 700 rescues, mostly by air, were conducted on Thursday involving the US Coast Guard, the National Guard and urban search-and-rescue teams.

Ian had come ashore Wednesday on Florida's Gulf Coast as a monstrous Category 4 hurricane, one of the strongest storms ever to hit the US.

It flooded homes on both the state's coasts, cut off the only road access to a barrier island, destroyed a historic waterfront pier and knocked out electricity to 2.6 million Florida homes and businesses.

Climate change added at least 10% more rain to Hurricane Ian, according to a study prepared immediately after the storm, said its co-author, Lawrence Berkeley National Lab climate scientist Michael Wehner.

In Fort Myers, the hurricane ripped homes from their slabs and deposited them among shredded wreckage.

Businesses near the beach were completely razed, leaving twisted debris. Broken docks floated at odd angles beside damaged boats.