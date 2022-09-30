At least 19 people have been killed by a suicide bomber in Kabul who targeted an educational centre where high school students were taking a practice university entrance exam.

A Taliban police spokesman said the bomber's attack in the mostly Shiite area of the Afghan capital wounded at least 27 people.

The explosion inside the educational centre in the Dashti Barchi neighbourhood of Kabul took place in the early morning.

The victims included high school graduates, both girls and boys, who were taking a practice university entrance exam when the blast went off, spokesman Khalid Zadran, said.

The centre is known as the Kaaj Higher Educational Centre and helps students prepare and study for college entrance exams, among its activities.

Zadran said education centres in the area will need to ask the Taliban for additional security when they host events with big gatherings, such as the study prep on Friday.

The suicide bombing was the latest in a steady stream of violence since the Taliban seized power. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Islamic State group - the chief rival of the Taliban since their takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021 - has in the past targeted the Hazara community, including in the same neighbourhood as Friday's attack.

"Our teams have dispatched at the site of the blast to find out more details," Abdul Nafi Takor, a spokesman for the Interior Ministry said earlier.

Afghanistan’s Hazaras, who are mostly Shiite Muslims, have been the target of a brutal campaign of violence for the past several years, blamed on the regional affiliate of the Islamic State group.

Militants have carried out several deadly attacks in Dashti Barchi, including a horrific 2020 attack on a maternity hospital that killed 24 people, including newborn babies and mothers.

The United Nations children's fund said it was appalled by Friday's horrific attack, adding that violence in or around educational establishments was never acceptable.