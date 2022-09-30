Vladimir Putin says Russia will annex swathes of occupied Ukrainian territory after a series of sham referendums claimed voters overwhelmingly backed the motion.

The Russian president said the choice of the votes was 'definitive' despite international condemnation of the referenda as being both illegal and rigged.

During a speech at the opulent St George’s Hall, Mr Putin was met with applause after he said Russia would annex the Ukrainian regions of Kherson, Donetsk, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia.

None of the four regions Mr Putin named are completely controlled by Russian forces.

Moscow has said it will defend any of the territories it has claimed to have annexed. Credit: AP

Daily fighting takes place across all of the regions, with a Russian strike killing at least 25 people who were part of a humanitarian convoy in Zaporizhzhia on Friday.

The claimed annexations have been roundly condemned across the world.

The fact Mr Putin has decided to press ahead with the move could risk escalating the war even further because the Kremlin will now claim Russia's own territory is under attack.

Russia has long said it would react with force if its country was ever attacked and has said this would justify the use of nuclear weapons.

In a speech preceding a treaty-signing ceremony to make four Ukrainian regions part of Russia, Putin warned his country would never give up the occupied areas and would protect them as part of its sovereign territory.

Mr Putin also urged Ukraine to sit down for talks but warned Moscow would not give up the newly incorporated regions.

Both houses of the Kremlin-controlled Russian parliament will meet next week to rubber-stamp the treaties for the regions to join Russia, sending them to Mr Putin for his approval.Russia controls most of the Luhansk and Kherson regions, about 60% of the Donetsk region and a large chunk of the Zaporizhzhia region where it took control of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant.

The west has promised even more sanctions on Russia in response to the move.

