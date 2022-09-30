Breaking News
UK economy grew 0.2% over three months to June, revised data shows
The UK economy grew 0.2% over the three months to June after a previously estimated decline in GDP was revised upwards, the Office for National Statistics has revealed.
The statistics body had previously predicted a 0.1% fall in GDP for the quarter. It implies that the UK is not currently in recession, as was predicted by the Bank of England earlier this month. A technical recession is when the economy witnesses two consecutive quarters of decline.
