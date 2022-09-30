This is the Royal Rota - our weekly podcast about the royal family, with ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship and Producer Lizzie Robinson.

Following a whirlwind fortnight, Chris, Lizzie and presenter Mary Nightingale reflect on what it was like to report on the Queen's death and funeral.

What did Mary do when the autocue stopped working just before she was due to announce the Queen's passing? What does it mean to "get the coverage right" and did ITV News succeed? And which moments from the funeral touched the team the most?

For the meantime, the Royal Rota will be audio-only.

