Thousands of railway workers are set to strike again in October, threatening huge disruption to train services.

A series of mass walkouts has sparked travel misery across the country in recent months, but there has been no resolution, despite ongoing talks between unions and the rail industry.

As well as disruption on strike days, services could also be impacted before and after due to the knock-on effect. People are urged to plan ahead and only travel if necessary.

Read on to find when the next train strikes are, and if your journey is affected.

At a glance: Which unions are striking and when?

1 October: Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT), train drivers' union ASLEF, the Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA), and Unite (at Great Western Railway)

5 October: Members of ASLEF, and TSSA (at Cross Country)

6 October: Members of TSSA (at Great Western Railway)

8 October: Members of RMT, and TSSA (at Great Western Railway)

10 October: Members of RMT are taking strike action on ScotRail

Mick Lynch, general secretary of the RMT union. Credit: PA Images

Saturday 1 October

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT), ASLEF, Unite and the Transport Salaried Staffs' Association (TSSA) will stage a co-ordinated walkout, causing nationwide disruption to services.

It will be the first time the unions have walked out on the same day, so services will be more significantly impacted than on previous strike days.

A reduced timetable has been published, showing that just 11% of rail services will run, with some areas having no trains.

Unlike previous strike days, there will be no trains on this date between London and a number of other major UK cities - including Edinburgh, Manchester, Liverpool, Birmingham, Newcastle, Brighton and Norwich.

Trains still running will start later in the morning and finish earlier in the evening.

The national rail dispute will see strike action on:

Network Rail

Avanti West Coast

c2c

Chiltern Railways

CrossCountry

East Midlands Railway

Greater Anglia

Great Western Railway

Hull Trains

LNER

London Overground

Northern Trains

Southeastern Railway

South Western Railway

TransPennine Express

West Midlands Trains

GTR (including Gatwick Express)

Wednesday 5 October

ASLEF members are walking out again in an ongoing dispute over pay.

Drivers at the following companies will be on strike:

Avanti West Coast

Chiltern Railways

CrossCountry

East Midlands Railway

Greater Anglia

Great Western Railway

Hull Trains

LNER

London Overground

Northern Trains

Southeastern

TransPennine Express

West Midlands Trains

TSSA members at CrossCountry are also walking out on 5 October.

Thursday 6 October

TSSA members at Great Western Railway are taking strike action.

Saturday 8 October

More than 40,000 RMT members from Network Rail and 15 train operating companies will walk out again, "effectively shutting down the railway network".

The following companies are involved:

Chiltern Railways

Cross Country Trains

Greater Anglia

LNER

East Midlands Railway

c2c

Great Western Railway

Hull Trains

Northern Trains

South Eastern

South Western Railway

Transpennine Express

Avanti West Coast

West Midlands Trains

GTR (including Gatwick Express)

TSSA members at Avanti and c2c will also strike on this day.

Significant disruption is expected on and around strike days. Credit: PA Images

Will the strike action affect train services in Scotland and Wales?

While some of these are separate disputes, there is likely to be widespread disruption as a result of the strikes, including in Scotland and Wales.

ScotRail has warned that there will be "very limited services" on 1 and 8 October, as well as the evenings before and the mornings after.

ScotRail services will not be disrupted due to the ASLEF strike action on 5 October.

Meanwhile, members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) at ScotRail are planning to walk out on October 10 in a dispute over pay.

ScotRail said the action will have "significant consequences" for its services, adding that will update customers in the coming days.

Services in Scotland and Wales will be impacted by the strikes. Credit: PA Images

Transport for Wales (TfW) has advised against travelling on major strike days, due to a "very limited service" operating.

The majority of rail services across the Wales and Borders network will be suspended on 1 and 8 October.

On 5 October, TfW says its services are likely to be extremely busy as a result of the severely-reduced timetable put in place by other operators.

There will be an amended timetable for this date, and passengers are warned to check their journeys beforehand.

TfW has also warned of possible disruption before and after each strike.

Will London tubes be affected by the strikes?

Transport for London (TfL) warned its services will be affected by the strikes, with no service expected on London Overground on 1 and 5 October.

Some of London Underground and the Elizabeth line will also be affected on both days.

Essential engineering works mean no Piccadilly line service between Acton Town and Heathrow on 1 and 2 October.

Most of the public transport network will operate as usual, but customers are advised to check before they travel and leave more time for journeys

Trish Ashton, TfL's director of rail and sponsored services, said: "Customers will still be able to travel during these strikes, including using the bus network, but we strongly advise them to plan ahead and check before they travel.

"There is expected to be disruption on some of London's rail services, with small parts of the Tube also affected."

While there will be public transport options across London, people are advised that walking or cycling may be quicker for some journeys.

Some of London Underground and the Elizabeth line will be affected by the strikes. Credit: PA Images

Can I get a refund on my ticket or change my journey due to the strikes?

Those affected by the mass walkout on 1 October can use their advance, off-peak or anytime tickets on the day before the booked date, or up to and including 4 October.

Passengers can also change their tickets to travel on an alternate date, or get a refund if their train is cancelled or rescheduled.

More information is expected ahead of the other strikes in October.

It is always best to check direct with your service provider if you are not sure of your rights.

Passengers affected by the rail strikes could be refunded. Credit: PA Images

Why are rail workers taking strike action?

The increasingly bitter dispute is centered on pay, jobs and conditions.

Unions are calling for a salary increase, saying workers are facing a real-terms pay cut and are increasingly struggling to make ends meet due to the cost of living crisis.

Network Rail says it is offering an 8% pay rise over two years, along with other benefits.

Which events could be affected by the strike action?

The strike on 1 October will coincide with the Conservative party conference, as delegates and visitors travel to Birmingham.

The London Marathon takes place the following day, on 2 October, when train services will also be affected following the national strike.

Runners and spectators trying to get into London in time for the 9.30am start of the London Marathon in Greenwich have been warned they are likely to be impacted by rail services starting later than usual.