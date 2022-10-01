Teenage member of Household Cavalry found dead at London barracks

A teenage member of the Household Cavalry has been found dead at an Army barracks in the capital.

Jack Burnell-Williams, 18, died on Wednesday after being found unresponsive at Hyde Park Barracks in Knightsbridge just before 4pm, the Army said.

“It is with sadness that we can confirm the death of Trooper Jack Burnell-Williams on 28th September 2022 at Hyde Park Barracks,” an Army spokesman said.

“Our thoughts are with the soldier’s family and friends at this difficult time and we ask that their privacy is respected.”

The Metropolitan Police said the death has been referred to the coroner.

The trooper walked with the Queen’s coffin from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch during her state funeral last month, according to reports.