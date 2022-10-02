Mistakes were made over the mini-budget, Liz Truss acknowledged, but the prime minister has said she is standing by her tax-cutting plan as she refused to rule out public spending cuts.

The prime minister admitted she could have done more to prepare the ground for Kwasi Kwarteng’s financial statement, which spooked the markets, sent the pound plummeting and forced a £65 billion intervention by the Bank of England to restore order.

Ms Truss said the mini-budget’s most controversial measure - the abolition of the 45% tax rate on earnings over £150,000 - was not discussed with the Cabinet and was a decision made by the chancellor.

As the Tory conference gets under way in Birmingham, Ms Truss faced a difficult task in reassuring the markets and Conservative members unnerved by the market turbulence and opinion poll crash suffered since she took office.

Liz Truss in the BBC studio as she faced Laura Kuenssberg Credit: Aaron Chown/PA

“I do want to say to people I understand their worries about what has happened this week,” she told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg.

“I do stand by the package we announced and I stand by the fact we announced it quickly, because we had to act.

“But I do accept we should have laid the ground better… I have learnt from that and I will make sure that in future we do a better job of laying the ground.”

Public service cuts not ruled out

Ms Truss did not rule out cuts to public services, saying they will remain “excellent.”

The Prime Minister told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme: “What I’m going to do is make sure we get value for money for the taxpayer.

“But I’m very, very committed to making sure we’ve got excellent frontline public services.

“And I’m not going to go into what the Chancellor will announce in his medium-term fiscal plan. He’s going to announce that very shortly, it will come together with an OBR forecast.”

Pressed on whether her refusal to rule out cuts suggested that she will go down that path, she said: “No it doesn’t, because I can’t exactly set out what is going to be in this plan. What I can promise is we’re going to reduce debt as a proportion of GDP.”

What if Tories vote against the plans?

Despite the unrest among critics and even within Tory party ranks, Conservative MPs who vote against the government’s plan for tax cuts will lose the whip, according to the party chairman.

It has been reported that some Tory MPs are preparing to vote with Labour to prevent measures announced by the chancellor, including abolishing the top rate of income tax.

Asked on Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday whether this would result in them losing the party whip, Conservative chairman Jake Berry said: “Yes.”

He also urged Tory MPs to unite behind Ms Truss and her programme, saying she had “a mandate both from colleagues and our membership.”

He said: “I’m sure that if we do that it will lead ultimately to long-term electoral success.”

But former cabinet minister Michael Gove said Liz Truss’ plans had “the wrong values” and hinted he could vote against them in the Commons.

He told the BBC the prime minister was right to acknowledge that the events of the mini-budget “need to be revisited, there needs to be a recognition of mistakes.”

“But it is still the case that there is an inadequate realisation at the top of government about the scale of change required,” he said.

“Yes, the energy package was the most important thing in the fiscal event, but broadly 35% of the additional money that we are borrowing is not to cut energy costs, it is for unfunded tax cuts.”

Pressed on whether he would vote for the measures in the Commons, he said: “I don’t believe it’s right.”

