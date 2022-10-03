Chancellor to U-turn on scrapping 45p tax rate for top earners

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng says "we get it, and we have listened" as he announces an abrupt U-turn over the abolition of the top rate of income tax for the highest earners.

Mr Kwarteng issued a statement on Monday, climbing down over the plan to axe the 45% rate for earnings over £150,000 and pay for it by borrowing.

He said “it is clear that the abolition of the 45p tax rate has become a distraction from our overriding mission to tackle the challenges facing our country”.

Prime Minister Liz Truss and Mr Kwarteng had been under pressure, including from senior Tory MPs, to back down on the measure announced in the mini-budget on September 23.

But instead they doubled down on plans despite the financial turmoil triggered by the package, with the PM defending it as recently as Sunday.

They had even resisted backing down in the face of criticism from the International Monetary Fund and a £65 billion emergency intervention by the Bank of England to restore order.

Mr Kwarteng had been preparing to tell the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham that they must “stay the course” and back their tax plans.

The U-turn will be seen as a massive blow to their authority, coming a little over a week after the measure was announced and a month into Ms Truss’s premiership.

