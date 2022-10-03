Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has vowed to send his three teenage sons to fight on the frontline in Ukraine alongside Russian forces.

Mr Kadyrov claimed in his official Telegram channel that he was ready to send his children, who are 14, 15 and 16, into the conflict.

Mr Kadyrov, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, shared a video of his sons and said: "The age of minors should not prevent the training of defenders of our homeland.

"The grandchildren of the First President of the Chechen Republic, Hero of Russia Akhmat-Khadzhi Kadyrov - Akhmat, Eli and Adam are 16, 15 and 14 years old respectively.

"But their military training began long ago, almost at an early age. It is not enough to know how to shoot.

"At the base "RUS" they are taught to handle various weapons, to use them at any distance, and the theoretical basics," the leader said in a released statement.

Kadyrov is the son of former Chechen President Akhmad Kadyrov, who switched sides in the Second Chechen War, becoming part of Putin's administration in Russia.

While he remains a Putin ally, Kadyrov has recently criticised Russian military leadership - claiming its retreat from the city of Lyman was a result of nepotism and incompetence.

The footage, published on Kadyrov's Telegram channel, shows the sons of the head of the Chechen Republic being trained at one of the military bases under the guidance of instructors.

"Akhmat, Eli and Adam are ready to show their skills in the zone of the special military operation," said Kadyrov.

"I'm not joking. The time has come to prove themselves in battle, and I welcome their ambition.

"Soon they will go to the front line and will be in the most difficult directions," the video description reads.