Firework displays across the country have been cancelled this year due to organisers being concerned over the cost of living crisis.

Displays in Leeds, Hackney and Cardiff have all been ditched in a bid to cut costs due to rising inflation and the cost of living crisis.

Six events costing in excess of £200,000 have been cancelled in Leeds with the city council saying the current cost of living pressures are "having significant impact on the council's demand for services and support".

They also said they are facing "an increase in the cost of electricity, gas and fuel" and the decision to cancel the display was taken to cut "any non-essential spend".

The displays which are usually held at East End Park, Roundhay Park, Woodhouse Moor, Springhead Park, Middleton Park and Bramley Park have not been held since 2019.Councillor Salma Arif said: “It is obviously very disappointing for residents that bonfire and firework events cannot restart this year, however the council must work hard on cutting all non-essential spend in the current financial climate.

In Wales, the Cardiff Round Table have axed Cardiff's Sparks in the Park after 40 years also due to "rising costs".

The organisers said that "escalating costs" and "organisational burdens" over the past few years has made it no longer viable for its group of volunteers.

Posting on their Facebook, the organisers said: "Unfortunately, over the past few years we have faced escalating costs and organisational burdens, the same as so many of us have been feeling.

"As a purely volunteer driven event, where all profits raised are donated to local charities and good causes, it is no longer feasible for us to put on an event of this scale."

Hackney Council have also temporarily cancelled their firework display in Clissold Park because of "rising inflation costs" and "environmental and air quality" impact.

Cllr Caroline Woodley said: "Sadly this year's Hackney Fireworks display in Clissold Park will not go ahead again as the council continues to focus resources on responding to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and delivering essential services to our residents in this challenging financial climate."