Government to bring forward publication of tax cuts debt plan

The government is set to bring forward the publication of its debt plan amid questions over how it plans to pay for sweeping tax cuts, ITV News understands.

Prime Minister Liz Truss and Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng have faced pressure to outline the details of their plan, in a bid to calm markets recoiling from their 'mini-budget'.

Earlier, Mr Kwarteng performed a U-turn on plans to abolish the top income tax rate for higher earners.

The Truss government had faced criticism over its plan to end the 45% additional tax rate for workers earning more than £150,000.

The Financial Times reported earlier that the Chancellor will publish his medium-term fiscal plan, alongside official forecasts from the Office for Budget Responsibility, later this month.

Mr Kwarteng had previously insisted he would wait until November 23.

An official date has not been released for an earlier publication.

However, in his speech to the Tory conference in Birmingham on Monday, Mr Kwarteng did say he would publish details “shortly” on how he planned to bring down public debt as a percentage of GDP over the medium term.

The chancellor earlier described the market turmoil that triggered his astonishing U-turn on income tax cuts for the highest earners as a “little turbulence” as he battled to regain authority.

The Chancellor remarked it had been a “tough” day as he told Conservative members in his set-piece conference speech on Monday to “focus on the task in hand”.

Downing Street was forced to reassure that Liz Truss still backs Mr Kwarteng after they abandoned their plan to scrap the 45% rate, in a bid to stave off a Tory revolt.

The climb-down came a little over a week after the tax cut was announced in the mini-budget and just a month into Ms Truss’s premiership.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know