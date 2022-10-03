The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been pictured in new behind-the-scenes photos captured on their UK visit.

Photographer Misan Harriman, who has worked frequently with the couple, released a series of unseen shots from their recent tour.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited Manchester for the One Young World opening ceremony early last month.

The couple participated in discussions about gender equality and inclusion at the event for young leaders.

They also travelled to Germany to launch the 2023 Invictus games, and had been due to attend the WellChild Awards charity event before news emerged of the Queen's ill-health.

The 96-year-old monarch died on 8 September.

Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, attended his grandmother's funeral, joining the rest of the Royal Family in mourning.

Harry paid a touching tribute to "Granny" following her death, in a statement sharing how he "cherishes" their "special times together".

In his inaugural address to the nation as new sovereign last month, King Charles said he wished to express his "love" for his son and his daughter-in-law Meghan "as they continue to build their lives overseas".

The Sussexes have rarely visited Britain since announcing their plans to step aside from life as senior working royals.

The pair live in California with their son, Archie, three, and daughter, Lilibet, 15 months, who is named in tribute to Harry's late grandmother.

