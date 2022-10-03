Japan issues warning to seek shelter before saying 'missile' passed over Pacific

Japan issued an official warning to residents in Tokyo to take shelter, claiming a missile may be headed for the country before saying it appeared to have passed over.

Residents were urged to take cover inside a building or underground shortly before 7.30am Tuesday, local time.

Japan's Prime Minister's office tweeted a claim a missile was believed to have been launched from the direction of North Korea.

The Twitter account issued the urgent warning, following shortly by a second tweet claiming a missile appeared to have passed over the Pacific.

People were urged not to approach any suspicious objects and to report locations of any objects of concerns to authorities.

The official English language PM's office Twitter account later stated: "A projectile that appears to be a North Korean ballistic missile has likely flown over Japan."