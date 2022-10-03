Man, 36, dies after collapsing near end of the London Marathon

A man has died after collapsing less than three miles from the end of the London Marathon.

Although he received immediate medical treatment and an ambulance was on the scene within three minutes, he died later in hospital. He had collapsed between mile 23 and 24.

The 36-year-old, from southeast England, has not been named as his family has asked for privacy.

His cause of death will be established later after a medical examination.

The organisers of the TCS London Marathon confirmed the death in a statement.

"Everyone involved in the organisation of the London Marathon would like to express sincere condolences to his family and friends," the statement read.

Runners walk down The Mall after the finish line of the London Marathon. Credit: AP

An estimated 50,000 people from all over the world took part in the 26.2-mile race from Blackheath in south-east London to the finish line on The Mall.

Sunday’s TCS London Marathon marks the third time it has taken place in October after it was moved due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Organisers said the race will be returning to its traditional spring slot in 2023 with the ballot for places to run on April 23 open until 9pm on October 7.

