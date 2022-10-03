Police authorities in Indonesia are investigating their own officers following a huge crush at a football game killed 125 people and injured more than 300 more.

17 children were among those killed after pitch confrontations led to the stampede.

Distraught family members are struggling to comprehend the sudden loss of loved ones at the match in East Java’s Malang city that was watched only by hometown Arema FC fans.

The match organiser had banned visiting Persebaya Surabaya's supporters due to Indonesia's history of violent rivalries between fans of opposing teams.

The crush was among the world's deadliest disasters at a sporting event.

Witnesses said fans flooded the pitch and demanded Arema management explain why, after 23 years of undefeated home matches against Persebaya, Saturday night’s ended in a 3-2 defeat.

Hundreds of fans have gathered to pay their respects outside the stadium. Credit: AP

Some of the 42,000 Arema fans threw bottles and other objects at players and officials. At least five police vehicles were toppled and set ablaze outside the stadium.

But it's thought that most of the deaths occurred when riot police, trying to stop the violence, fired tear gas, including toward the spectator stands, triggering the disastrous crush of fans making a panicked, chaotic run for the exits.

Credit: AP

National Police spokesperson Dedy Prasetyo said in a news conference that 18 officers responsible for firing tear gas, ranging from middle to high-ranking, were being investigated along with “internal matters related to security management.”

He said police were still questioning witnesses and analysing footage from 32 security cameras inside and outside the stadium and nine mobile phones owned by the victims as part of the investigation to also identify suspected vandals.

Two police officers were also among the dead.