A woman has been killed after she was attacked by dogs inside a Liverpool house, police say.

Merseyside Police said officers attended a home on St. Brigids Crescent, in the area of Kirkdale, after the ambulance service reported an incident involving multiple dogs.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and her next of kin have been made aware.Detective Inspector Gavin Mulcahy said: "We understand the shock this incident will cause in the local community and beyond. "Our officers are at the scene carrying out further enquiries so if you have any information please let us know."

