Fury erupted at a fishing tournament in the US after the winning anglers were caught appearing to tip the scales in their favour.

There were shouts of “that’s f***ing theft” and “you should be in jail” at the Lake Erie Walleye Trail in Cleveland as it transpired the winners apparently stuffed their fish with weights.

A video posted to Twitter shows Jason Fischer, the tournament’s director, cutting open the winning catch of five walleye on Friday and finding lead weights and prepared fish filets inside them.

The winning anglers, Jacob Runyan, of Broadview Heights, Ohio, and Chase Cominsky, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania – who were in line for a reported $30,000 (£26,300) – were immediately disqualified. The video shows Fischer urging Runyan to leave for his own safety as people hurled expletive-laced insults at him. Mr Fischer told WOIO-TV he had cut the fish open because they appeared heavier than typical walleye of that length.

A spokesperson for the Ohio Department of Natural Resources said on Monday the agency's officers gathered evidence from the tournament and were preparing a report for the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O'Malley said his staff will be meeting with the agency's officers Tuesday.

“I take all crime seriously, including attempted felony theft at a fishing tournament," Mr O'Malley said. "These individuals will be held accountable.”

Mr Runyan, Mr Cominsky and Mr Fischer have been approached for comment.

The allegations came just days after the world of chess was rocked by world champion Magnus Carlsen’s claims that his rival Hans Niemann cheated – which he denies.