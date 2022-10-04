Country music icon Loretta Lynn has died aged 90 in her "beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills" in Tennessee, her family has confirmed.

The leading country star and Kentucky coal miner's daughter enjoyed a career spanning more than half-a-century.

"Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home in her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills," her family said in a statement.

The family have asked for privacy as they grieve and said a memorial will be announced later.

Lynn had four children before launching her career in the early 1960s, with songs that reflected her pride in her rural background.

Her biggest hits included Coal Miner's Daughter, You Ain't Woman Enough, The Pill, Don't Come Home a Drinkin' (With Lovin' on Your Mind), Rated X, and You're Looking At Country.

As a songwriter, she wrote fearlessly about sex, love, cheating husbands, divorce and birth control, breaking new ground over the decades as she secured her place in the country music hall of fame.

She became the first woman to be named entertainer of the year at the genre's two major awards shows, first by the Country Music Association in 1972 and then by the Academy of Country Music three years later.

In 1969, she released her autobiographical “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” which helped her reach her widest audience yet.