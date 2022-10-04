Doorbell camera captures moment helicopter plummets into California front garden

Play Brightcove video

Footage from a doorbell camera shows the aircraft plummeting into a garden

A doorbell camera captured the moment a helicopter spun out of control and crashed into the front garden of a home in central California. On Saturday, a camera, attached to a property in Fresno, filmed the helicopter clipping the edge of a neighbouring house and shearing off the top of a palm tree. The aircraft then crashed and landed on its side.

Michelle Salazar, who was indoors when the helicopter plummeted into her family's garden, told CNN: "I hear this loud noise and everything's shaking and then my mom just starts shouting 'Get out of the house now, call 911' and were all running out of the house."

Worried the helicopter might explode, her family rushed across the street and called the emergency services.

"I feel like it's out of a movie in a sense, like, for me, I look to the right and I'm like 'there's a literal helicopter next to my house'."

Lieutenant Charlie Chamalbide said two men aboard the helicopter, the 47-year-old pilot and a 33-year-old passenger, were hospitalised with minor injuries. Nobody on the ground was hurt.

The aircraft landed on its side in the garden. Credit: CNN

The aircraft was a surveying helicopter on a test run, Mr Chamalbide said. The National Transportation Safety Board announced it is investigating what caused the crash. “They heard a pop and then they started losing altitude - that’s as far as we know,” Mr Chamalbide told reporters on Monday.