Trading in shares of Twitter was halted after the stock spiked on reports that Elon Musk would proceed with his $44 billion (£38.5 billion) deal to buy the company.

Reports on Tuesday said the billionaire entrepreneur is poised to acquire the social media giant, following months of legal battles.

For a second time, Musk offered to buy the company valued at $54.20.

Shares jumped nearly 13% to $47.95 before trading stopped.

Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday that Musk made the proposal in a letter to Twitter, according to people familiar with the case.

Musk has been trying to back out of the deal for several months after signing on to buy the social media platform in April. Shareholders had already approved the sale.

Musk claimed that Twitter under-counted the number of fake accounts on its platform, and Twitter sued when Musk announced the deal was off.

The trial seeking to compel Musk to buy Twitter is set to start in Delaware Chancery Court on October 17.

The symbol for Twitter appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Credit: AP

Musk’s argument for walking away from the deal has largely rested on the allegation that Twitter misrepresented how it measures the magnitude of “spam bot” accounts that are useless to advertisers.

But most legal experts believed he faced an uphill battle in convincing Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick, the court’s head judge, that something changed since the April merger agreement that justifies terminating the deal.

Legal experts generally have said that Twitter had the upper hand in the lawsuit, which Twitter filed in July. Twitter is seeking “specific performance” of the contract with Musk, which means he would have to go through with the purchase at the original price.

The contract Musk signed also has a $1 billion breakup fee.

“This is a clear sign that Musk recognised heading into Delaware Court that the chances of winning vs. Twitter board was highly unlikely,” Wedbush analyst Dan Ives wrote in a note to investors.

“Being forced to do the deal after a long and ugly court battle in Delaware was not an ideal scenario, and instead accepting this path and moving forward with the deal will save a massive legal headache.”

Among the remedies that would favour Twitter is a court order to go through with the deal.

Other options include Musk being forced to pay the breakup fee each side agreed to if deemed responsible for the deal falling through. Or he might have to pay off a larger amount without actually buying the company for $44 billion.

Legal experts have said that Delaware courts have been picky about interpreting what counts as a valid reason for backing off of a deal.

The gap between what Musk knew about Twitter when he made the offer in April and the state of the company today had to be huge, and there’s little evidence of that, one lawyer said.