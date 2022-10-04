Bodies of Russian soldiers have been seen lying in the streets of a Ukrainian city, illustrating Moscow's loss of control as it struggles to hang on to areas it illegally annexed last week.

The key logistics hub of Lyman, in the country's east, was reclaimed by Volodymyr Zelenskyy's forces even as Russia moved to annex four regions following "referendums" that Ukraine and Western allies have dismissed as a sham.Over the weekend, Russian troops pulled back from Lyman, which they had used as a key logistics and transport hub, to avoid being encircled by Ukrainian forces.

The city's liberation gave Ukraine a key vantage point for moving closer into Russian-held territories.

A Ukrainian serviceman after finding and identifying a comrade's body in recently recaptured Lyman. Credit: AP

The Ukrainian military appeared to have collected the bodies of their comrades but didn't immediately remove those of the Russians.

“We fight for our land, for our children, so that our people can live better, but all this comes at a very high price,” said a Ukrainian soldier who goes by the assumed name of 'Rud'.

Lyman residents have been emerging from basements where they had hidden during the battle for control.

The city has had no water, electricity, or gas since May, and many residential buildings were burned.

A 85-year-old, who identified herself as Valentyna Kuzmichna, said she saw an explosion nearby.

“I was standing in the hall, about five meters away, when it boomed," she said. "God forbid, now I can’t hear well.”

Russian forces launched more missile strikes at Ukrainian cities on Tuesday as Ukrainian forces pressed their counteroffensives in the east and the south.

Several missiles hit Ukraine’s second-largest city of Kharkiv, damaging its infrastructure and causing power cuts.

Kharkiv Governor Oleh Syniehubov said one person was killed and at least two others, including a nine-year-old girl, were wounded.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know