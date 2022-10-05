999 call handlers to join BT and Openreach strike over pay

Some 999 call handlers around the UK will join BT workers and Openreach engineers going on strike on Thursday in a long-running dispute over pay.

The Communication Workers Union (CWU) announced its members working as 999 emergency call handlers in Glasgow, Bangor, Liverpool, Portadown, Birmingham and Nottingham will be striking and have warned of disruption to emergency services.

CWU general secretary Dave Ward said: “999 operators are using food banks, they’re worried about the cost of living and are being stretched to the limit."

“Goodwill won’t pay the bills, and vital services are now being hampered because of corporate greed."

The CWU said in previous strikes it was agreed that the 999 call handlers would be exempt, but it added that after widespread outrage at the company’s “refusal” to negotiate with union representatives, these workers will now be joining their company colleagues.

Around 30,000 Openreach engineers and 10,000 BT call centre workers have already taken industrial action, and further strikes are planned for October 10, 20 and 24.

The union said the strikes are in opposition to BT Group’s imposition of an “incredibly low” flat-rate pay rise of £1,500, which it described as a “dramatic real-terms pay cut” because of soaring inflation.

“BT management clearly has no appreciation of its workforce, or their social value, but this union does, and we will keep on fighting this company’s attempt to plunge its workers into even further hardship.”

CWU deputy general secretary Andy Kerr said: “It is downright disgraceful that BT Group’s refusal to treat its members with an ounce of dignity has come to this.

“Time and time again we have asked for negotiations to resolve what may well be a dangerous dispute for many, only to be ignored by a senior management that could not be less interested in addressing the anger that exists in their workplaces."

But a BT spokesperson said that the company are paying their team members and frontline colleagues the "highest pay award in more than 20 years".

“We have confirmed to the CWU that we won’t be reopening the 2022 pay review, having already made the best award we could," the spokesperson added.

“While we respect the choice of our colleagues who are CWU members to strike, we will work to minimise any disruption and keep our customers and the country connected."