Coldplay shelve shows after Chris Martin contracts 'serious lung condition'

Coldplay have announced they will postponing a number of its upcoming shows after frontman Chris Martin contracted a "serious lung condition".

In a statement posted on social media and the band's website, the group expressed "deep regret" it was forced to cancel eight shows.

All the shows that were postponed were either in Rio de Janeiro or São Paulo, Brazil, and it is hoped they will be rescheduled for early 2023.

It comes after the singer had been diagnosed with a lung infection and placed "under strict doctor's orders to rest for the next three weeks."

The statement added: "We're working as fast as possible to lock in the new dates and will follow up with more information in the next few days.

"We're so grateful for your understanding at this challenging time where we need to prioritise Chris' health."

The band has been touring the world as part of its huge Music of the Spheres tour, which kicked off back in March and was set to end in July next year.