The British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) has cancelled Conor Benn’s scheduled fight with Chris Eubank Jr on Saturday as it's “not in the interests of boxing”.

It comes after the bout was thrown into doubt earlier on Wednesday when it was confirmed Benn had returned an “adverse analytical finding for trace amounts of a fertility drug” only for promotors Matchroom Boxing to insist the contest remained on.

The BBBofC has now insisted the fight, set to headline an event at O2 Arena on Saturday, should not go ahead.

Benn has subsequently passed several other anti-doping tests by regulators recognised by the BBBofC and has not been suspended from the body.

Promoter Eddie Hearn said it was a "difficult time for everyone" but said both sides believe the fight should happen.

He said Eubank's camp had examined the findings of Benn's positive test and said they were still happy to proceed with the fight, it was just the BBBofC who disagreed - something Hearn said he respected.

He said he was confident Benn would not be suspended because the subsequent tests he passed meant the BBBofC had no legal basis to do so.

As a result of this Hearn said he believed the fight would still happen, but it might be delayed.

A statement from the BBBofC read: “On the evening of 4th October 2022, the Board of the British Boxing Board of Control Limited resolved that the contest between Chris Eubank Jnr. and Conor Benn scheduled to take place on 8th October 2022 is prohibited as it is not in the interests of Boxing.

“That was communicated to the Boxers and Promoters involved on the morning of 5th October 2022.”

Benn and Eubank Jr had been set to clash in a catchweight contest in what would be the third bout between the families, after their fathers fought twice in the early 1990s in one of British boxing’s greatest rivalries.

Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing was co-promoting the fight alongside Wasserman Boxing. Credit: PA

But the London bout was thrown into doubt following reports of Benn’s drug test.

Hearn released a joint-statement alongside promotors Matchroom and Wasserman Boxing, before the BBBofC announcement.

“We have been made aware that a random anti-doping test for Conor Benn conducted by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association returned an adverse analytical finding for trace amounts of a fertility drug," it read.

"The B sample has yet to be tested, meaning that no rule violation has been confirmed. Indeed, Mr Benn has not been charged with any rule violation, he is not suspended, and he remains free to fight.

“Mr Benn has since passed a doping control test conducted by the UK Anti-Doping Agency, the anti-doping authority to which the British Board of Boxing Control has delegated its doping control testing for the bout. Mr Benn has passed all doping control tests conducted by UKAD.

“Both fighters have taken medical and legal advice, are aware of all relevant information, and wish to proceed with the bout this Saturday.”