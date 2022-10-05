Play Brightcove video

A little boy who has endured the horrors of Russia's invasion in liberated Lyman tells ITV News he just wants peace.

The cost of Russia's war in Ukraine - and Moscow's humiliation - are laid bare in the wreckage of the city of Lyman, which was recently recaptured from Vladimir Putin's forces.

Civilians have welcomed the Ukrainian army back into the city, as they recount the horrors they experienced while living under the threat of constant war.

Holding her son close, a mother told ITV News: "We were under fire every day, the shells landed so close to us we were hiding in the basement, it was very scary - the kids were quiet."

With tears in his eyes, her son said all he wanted now was "peace."

Russia has faced humiliation after it withdrew from Lyman, but as Ukrainian forces reoccupy the city the cost of the war has been laid bare - ITV News' John Ray reports.

On the ground in Lyman, ITV News learned Russian soldiers stole civilian cars as they fled the battlefield.

Lyman was recaptured by Ukraine last week and it was seen as a major victory over Russia.

Bodies of Russian soldiers have been seen lying in the streets of the city, as Moscow struggles to maintain control in areas it illegally annexed last week.

One mother held her son close as she recounted their time in the occupied city. Credit: ITV News

The recapture came just a day after Russia declared the city, which is part of Donetsk, as part of their territory after a series of referendums in the region Ukrainian officials and Western allies have described as a sham.

A local woman, who gave her first name as Svetlana, told ITV News some of her neighbours helped the Russians - but she did not.

She said: "Honestly, we were waiting for the Ukrainian army to come back, I was born here, I live here, I cannot leave and go away."

Ukrainian Colonel Sergiy Cherevatiy said: "We will win absolutely, Russia is absolutely evil and we will destroy the Russian Empire."

Many residents are turning their minds towards the oncoming winter. Credit: AP

Lyman has operated as a logistics base ever since the Russians seized it during the early stages of the war.

Early on, some of the most intense fighting between the two sides took place in the city.

In recent days Ukraine has recaptured thousands of square miles of territory from Russian forces.

In the southern Kherson region, the Ukrainian military said the nation's flag had been raised above seven villages previously occupied by Russian forces.

Destroyed Russian armour in Lyman. Credit: AP

The closest of the liberated villages to the key city of Kherson is Davydiv Brid, some 60 miles away.In the neighbouring Mykolaiv region, the governor said Russian troops have started to withdraw from Snihurivka, a city of 12,000 that Moscow seized early in the war and annexed along with the Kherson region.

