Vladimir Putin has signed laws claiming he is annexing four Ukrainian regions into Russia in defiance of international law.

The move illegally absorbs Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions into Russia, after widely-denounced referenda last week that the West rejected as a sham.

The Kremlin-orchestrated referenda are being used by Moscow as a pretext to claim to annex occupied regions of Ukraine with both houses of the Russian parliament ratifying treaties last week in the wake of the vote.

The illegal annexation could lead the eight-months long war into a dangerous new phase with Russia warning it could deploy nuclear weapons to defend what it considers its territory.

After the balloting, “the situation will radically change from the legal viewpoint, from the point of view of international law, with all the corresponding consequences for protection of those areas and ensuring their security,” Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

The referenda ask residents whether they want the areas to be incorporated into Russia. The Kremlin portrayed them as free and fair and reflective of the people's desire for self-determination.

Tens of thousands of residents had already fled the regions where the Moscow-backed referendums are being held, with Russia claiming 95% of voters have shown support.

