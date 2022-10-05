Model Gigi Hadid has branded Kanye West 'a bully' after he hit back at critics of his controversial White Lives Matter merchandise.

The rapper, 43, who is now legally known as Ye, sparked debate when he debuted the Yeezy t-shirts at his Paris Fashion Week show on Monday.

His models in the show were seen wearing the t-shirts along the runway.

In a series of posts on Tuesday, Ye criticised global Vogue contributing editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, who had branded his merchandise 'indefensible', 'dangerous' and 'violent.'

In his posts, Ye insulted Ms Karefa-Johnson's style and said 'this is not a fashion person', before going on to share the text 'this means war'.

Vouge Magazine also defended Ms Karefa-Johnson saying she'd was "personally targeted and bullied" and that "voices like hers are needed".

The rapper also shared a text exchange with someone called Mowalola , who is presumed to be fashion designer Mowalola Ogunlesi, who was picked to head up his Yeezy Gap campaign a few years ago.

The text messages read "I don't think u should insult that writer.

"U could actually hv conversations about the tee"

The messages prompted Ms Hadid to comment on the post that Ye didn't have "a percentage of her [Gabriella Karefa-Johnson] intellect" and branding him "a bully" and "a joke".

Gigi Hadid walked the runway during the Givenchy show as part of Paris Fashion Week. Credit: PA

The model commented underneath the rappers post on Instagram. Credit: Instagram

On Monday Conservative commentator Candace Owens, who attended the show, posted a photo on Twitter standing next to the rapper wearing the t-shirts.

After the show on Tuesday, Ye posted "Everyone knows that Black Lives Matter was a scam" on his Instagram story.

"Now it's over," it read. "You're welcome."

The rapper also walked as a model in Balenciaga's ready-to-wear show.