At least 16 confirmed dead after two migrant boats sink off the coast of Greece

Greek authorities have confirmed that 16 people - all young African women - have died after a dinghy carrying migrants sank, near the eastern island of Lesbos, on Thursday.

The Hellenic Coast Guard said it had launched a search and rescue operation to save the remaining occupants of the boat.

In its latest update it confirmed that nine women had been rescued, while 15 other migrants were believed to be missing.

The operation is being conducted in "adverse" weather conditions.

“The women who were rescued were in a full state of panic so we are still trying to work out what happened,” coast guard spokesman Nikos Kokkalas told state television. “The women were all from African countries, aged 20 upward.

"There is a search on land as well as at sea and we hope that survivors made it to land.”

One of the rescue operations is underway near the island of Kythira. Credit: AP

Meanwhile, a second rescue effort was launched several hundred kilometers to the west, near the island of Kythira, where a sailboat carrying about 100 migrants sank on Wednesday.

Officials said 30 people had been rescued after the vessel hit rocks off the village port of Diakofti on the east of the island. Winds in the area were measuring up to 70kph (45mph).

“We could see the boat smashing against the rocks and people climbing up those rocks to try and save themselves. It was an unbelievable sight,” Martha Stathaki, a local resident told The Associated Press. “All the residents here went down to the harbor to try and help.”

Fire service rescuers lowered ropes to help migrants climb up cliffs on the seafront. Local officials also said a school in the area would be opened to provide shelter for the rescued, while Navy divers were expected to arrive by Thursday.

Most migrants reaching Greece travel from neighboring Turkey, but smugglers have changed routes in recent months in an effort to avoid heavily patrolled waters around Greek islands, near the Turkish coastline.

Kythira is some 400 kilometers (250 miles) west of Turkey and on a route often used by smugglers to bypass Greece and head directly to Italy.

