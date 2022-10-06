Benn vs Eubank Jr fight officially postponed after failed drug test

Conor Benn’s fight against Chris Eubank Jr on Saturday has been officially postponed after he tested positive for a banned substance, the co-promoters have announced.

Matchroom and Wasserman Boxing announced the decision on Thursday, a day after the clash was thrown into doubt.

Eddie Hearn and Kalle Sauerland have conceded defeat in their attempts to stage the catchweight meeting at the O2 in defiance of the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) declaring it was “prohibited” and “not in the interests of boxing”.

The BBBofC acted after it was revealed on Wednesday that trace amounts of fertility drug clomiphene, which elevates testosterone levels in men, had shown up in a recent test by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA).

Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn has ruled out promoting Saturday’s scheduled fight between Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr with “a foreign commission or alternative governing body”.

The all-British contest was thrown into doubt after Benn returned an adverse result in a recent drug test by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA), prompting the British Boxing Board of Control to say the bout at the O2 Arena was “prohibited” and “not in the interests of boxing”.

Chris Eubank Jr (left) and Conor Benn Credit: PA

Benn insists he is “a clean athlete” and the fight can go ahead.

Hearn tweeted on Thursday afternoon: “Let’s see what today brings but to make one thing clear, I will not be promoting this fight with a foreign commission or alternative governing body on Saturday night.”“It is undeniable that the British Boxing Board of Control’s decision to withdraw their sanctioning was procedurally flawed and without due process,” a statement read.

“That remains a legal issue between the promoters and the board which we intend to pursue.

“However, whilst there are legal routes to facilitate the fight taking place as planned, we do not believe that it is in the fighters’ interests for those to be pursued at such a late stage, or in the wider interests of the sport.

“As promoters, we take our obligations and duties very seriously, and a full investigation will now need to take place.”

