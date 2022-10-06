Breaking News
Thailand: More than 30 killed including dozens of children in mass shooting at Thai nursery
More than 30 people have been killed in a mass shooting at a nursery school in Thailand.
Dozens of children are among the dead, after a gunman opened fire in the town of Nongbua Lamphu.
Following the shooting, the gunman took his own life.
A spokesperson for a regional public affairs office said 26 deaths have been confirmed so far - 23 children, two teachers and one police officer.
More follows...
