More than 30 people have been killed in a mass shooting at a nursery school in Thailand.

Dozens of children are among the dead, after a gunman opened fire in th e town of Nongbua Lamphu.

Following the shooting, the gunman took his own life.

A spokesperson for a regional public affairs office said 26 deaths have been confirmed so far - 23 children, two teachers and one police officer.

More follows...

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...