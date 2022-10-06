A £5 million Lotto jackpot prize is still unclaimed a week on from the draw after a mystery player bought their winning ticket in person, rather than online.

National Lottery operator Camelot is urging people to check their paper ticket either in a shop or by scanning it on the National Lottery app.

The winning numbers in the 28 September draw were: 3, 15, 20, 48, 57 and 58.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: "Have you got an unchecked Lotto ticket?

"Well, it could be life changing."

Lotto made 14 people millionaires last month, while a UK ticket-holder scooped a whopping £171 million jackpot in the EuroMillions draw.

What happens if no one claims the ticket?

In around two weeks time, if no valid claim has been made, Camelot will reveal the general area where the player bought the ticket to encourage locals and visitors to the area last month to check their numbers.

Players have 180 days from the day of the draw to claim their prize.

Once a ticket-holder's claim has been validated and paid, they can then decide whether or not to go public with their win.

Camelot does not release information on whether the winner is an individual or a syndicate unless the ticket-holder decides to go public.

Anyone who believes they have the winning ticket should call the National Lottery Line on 0333 234 5050 or email help@national-lottery.co.uk.

