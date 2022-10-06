Study finds black and minority ethnic people twice as likely to suffer poverty

People from an ethnic minority background are twice more likely to fall into deep poverty than white people in the UK, figures reveal.

A new report by The Runnymede Trust shows that black and minority ethnic people are 2.5 times more likely to be in relative poverty, and 2.2 times more likely to be in deep poverty.

Despite only making up around 15% of the population in the UK, more than a quarter (26%) of those in 'deep poverty' are from a black or minority ethnic background, and make up a growing share of those on the lowest incomes.

The report shows that progress towards closing the economic gap between white and minority ethnic communities has stalled since the 2008 financial crisis.

Inequalities had become particularly pronounced since the pandemic, it added.

26% Black and minority ethnic people in "deep poverty"

As a result of this, black and minority ethnic people are heavily over-represented amongst the lowest-income groups and are currently experiencing much higher deprivation amid the cost of living crisis.

The Runnymede Trust has said that due to changes to the tax and social security system over the last decade, people from a minority background have been hit worse financially.

The trust's researched showed that white families now receive £454 less a year on average in cash benefits than they did a decade ago.

But this rises to £806 less a year for Black and minority ethnic families and even higher to £1,635 for Black families.

Black and minority ethnic women have been some of the worst affected and currently receive £1,040 less than they did a decade ago.

Dr Halima Begum, Chief Executive of the Runnymede Trust, said: "The growing rates of poverty outlined in our briefing, in the world's fifth largest economy, are simply unconscionable.

"We talk about this cost-of-living crisis in universal terms. No one is immune from the consequences.

"However, what's clear from this research is that some groups are less equal and more impacted than others, including our black and minority communities."

The Trust is now calling for targeted in person support for minority ethnic people in a hope they can close the poverty gap.

Dr Begum said: "Without continued and significant public investment in social security and infrastructures, and tailored commitments to job security and fair wages, black and minority ethnic communities in particular will continue to face hardships unknown for generations."

