Play Brightcove video

ITV News entertainment reporter Rishi Davda speaks to artist Tracey Emin about her new project, her cancer diagnosis and her love for art

British artist Tracey Emin says her cancer battle has inspired her to foster new generations of talent, by transforming an old Edwardian home into artists' studios.

She has created a studio complex and residency programme in her hometown of Margate to tackle the lack of affordable studio space for emerging artists.

The space will provide 12 subsidised professional art studios, a rigorous exhibition cycle and two-year residencies for 15-20 students, with free studios, tutorials and lectures.

The 'My Bed' artist is a cultural advocate for the seaside town's revival - and she wants to nurture talent in the community.

"If we have 30 artists every two years coming through that space and two or three of them make it to be great artists, well, that's paying back," she says.

While she aims to support young people through her project, Emin also says this project is a way to "pay back" to her "salvation".

"It's not just that me loves art," she says. "Art loves me."

Tracey Emin stands by her work, My Bed, as the gallery highlights new and rehung works of art at the Tate Britain gallery in London, 2015

For the first six months of her bladder cancer diagnosis in 2020, the artist wasn't strong enough to hold a paintbrush.

Her first painting since being ill, entitled "Like a cloud full of blood", will now be auctioned at an estimated £700,000, with proceeds going towards her new studio complex.

There are currently more than 672 buildings and approximately 15,000 studio units overall in the UK, with nearly half of all affordable workplace studios in the UK based in London, according to the Creative Workspace Network (CWN).

Approximately 13,780 artists are on waiting lists and studio occupancy rates are at 95%, suggesting demand is high and sustained despite the pandemic, based on a report commissioned by the Mayor of London last year.

Emin's programme aims to "foster new generations of talent and create a thriving artistic hub" in the area.