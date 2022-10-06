UK Health Agency monitoring Ebola outbreak in Uganda

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) is currently monitoring an outbreak of Ebola virus cases in Uganda.

The risk to the public in the UK is very low and there are currently no cases of the disease confirmed in the UK.

A public health alert has been issued to urge healthcare professionals to be vigilant to the symptoms in patients who have recently returned from affected areas and to remind them of the established procedures for infection control and testing.

“UKHSA constantly monitors emerging infection threats in collaboration with partners across the world," Dr Meera Chand, UKHSA Director of Clinical and Emerging Infection, said.

"We are aware of an outbreak of Ebola cases in Uganda and are monitoring the situation closely."

"The risk to the public in the UK is very low.”

Ebola virus disease is a rare but severe infection. It is caused by the Ebola virus, a filovirus that was first recognised in 1976 and has caused sporadic outbreaks since in several African countries.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...