Ex-WWE star and reality TV show winner Sara Lee dies suddenly aged 30

Wrestling stars are paying tribute to Sara Lee, a former WWE wrestler and TV personality who died suddenly aged 30.

Lee was known for winning the 2015 series of Tough Enough, a reality show in which contestants compete for a contract with WWE. She was married to former WWE wrestler Cory James Weston, known in the ring as Wesley Blake, with whom she had three children.

Her mother Terri Lee announced her death in a Facebook post on Thursday, writing: "It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus.

"We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete. We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn. We all need prayers especially Cory and her children."

Lee's cause of death is yet to be revealed.

The day before her death, Lee posted a photo on Instagram celebrating she was finally healthy enough to go to the gym two days in a row.

"First ever sinus infection kicked my butt," she wrote.

In a statement WWE said: "As a former Tough Enough winner, Lee served as an inspiration to many in the sports-entertainment world. WWE offers its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and fans."

Fellow wrestler and stuntwoman Chelsea Green posted: "No tweet or amount of words can bring back this beautiful human, but all of my heart goes out to @TheWestinBlake & their family. Sara Lee will be missed greatly.

"The photo on the left is how I will always remember her - laughing, smiling, carefree."

WWE and MMA star Sonya Deville tweeted: "Absolutely heart breaking, life is too short. Sara was awesome. Sending love and prayers to her family and loved ones."

Retired English wrestler Saraya Bevis, known as Paige, wrote: "This is heartbreakingly tragic. Sending love to her family. Very sweet human who I got the pleasure to know and work with."

A fundraising page set up to support Lee's husband and children has already raised more than $68,700 - well over its goal of $20,000.

Set up by wrestler Bull James - real name James Smith - the page says: "We’re all shocked and saddened by the sudden death of Tough Enough winner Sara Lee.

"As her loving husband, Cory, picks up the pieces and continues to raise their 3 children, the last thing anyone in that position wants to be worried about is money and paying for a funeral and everything else that comes along with it.

"The wrestling community has always been one to come together in the wake of tragedy and this is no different.

"Every penny raised from this will go directly to Cory and the kids. Thank you all in advance. RIP Sara, you were one of the good ones."

