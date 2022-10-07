The Princess of Wales has said that she will be setting her alarm clock early so that she can cheer on England in the Women's Rugby World Cup.

Taking place in New Zealand, the Red Roses are poised to kick off their campaign against Fiji tomorrow.

In a video posted to England Rugby's social media accounts she wished the team the "best of luck" as the team head into the competition as favourites.

Princess Kate said: "Hello everyone. I wanted to take a a moment to wish the Red Roses all the very best of luck for the rugby world cup in New Zealand.

"I had so much fun with you all at Twickenham earlier this year and I cannot wait to see how you get on during the tournament.

"For many of the team this will be the first world cup you've played in - congratulations in being selected for the squad.

"I know this will be a particularly proud moment in your career so far and I hope you enjoy every minute.

"I was also delighted to hear that some of the winning squad from 2014 are back to help bring the cup home again.

"Good luck for the weeks ahead. I'll be setting my alarm clock early to cheer you on all the way."

The video was captioned: A special good luck message for the #RedRoses from our patron The Princess of Wales.'

In her message she recalled her own trip to Twickenham earlier this year - where she got the chance to train with players.

The Princess of Wales inherited her patronage of England Rugby from her brother-in-law, Prince Harry, after he stepped down as a senior royal.

It is a golden age for women’s rugby in England and in the coming weeks the side could add to the feel-good factor created by the success of football’s Lionesses in the Euros.