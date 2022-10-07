This is the Royal Rota - our weekly podcast about the royal family, with ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship and Producer Lizzie Robinson. In this week's episode, Chris and Lizzie chat to The Times' Valentine Low about his buzzy new book, Courtiers.

The British monarchy has long relied on a number of trusted advisers - but who are they? What role did they play in the Prince Andrew and Megxit scandals? And what impact will they have as King Charles begins his reign Valentine, Chris and Lizzie shed some light on the shadowy courtiers embedded in the royal institution.

The trio also explores what it means that the new monarch won't attend next month’s COP27 climate change summit, despite his commitment to environmental issues.

The royal team also dissects Prince William's first speech as the Prince of Wales.

For the meantime, the Royal Rota will be audio-only.