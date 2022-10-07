Six serving police officers and a former officer face a criminal investigation into a WhatsApp group filled with "discriminatory, derogatory or pornographic" material, a watchdog has said.

All seven are under investigation for potentially breaching section 127 of the Communications Act by sending grossly offensive messages.

They have also been advised they are under investigation for potential gross misconduct, although it does not mean criminal charges or misconduct proceedings will follow.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) launched its probe following a referral from the Civil Nuclear Constabulary (CNC).

The CNC is an armed police force in charge of protecting civil nuclear sites and nuclear materials in England and Scotland.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...

Another referal was made by a police force in the South West of England, which the IOPC did not identify.

The watchdog said it is investigating five working CNC officers, one former CNC officer now working with another force and another former CNC officer.

IOPC regional director Catherine Bates said: "The allegations against these officers and a former officer are extremely serious and concerning.

"On conclusion of our investigation we will decide whether the matters should be referred to the Crown Prosecution Service, whose role it is to determine whether criminal charges will follow.

"As this work is ongoing, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time."