Robert Moore reports as Nika Shakarami becomes an icon of the protest movement, and one of a growing number of teens killed.

The mother of a 17-year-old girl found dead in Iran has disputed official claims that her daughter fell to her death from a high building.

She said her daughter, Nika Shakarami, was killed by blows to the head in Tehran as part of the crackdown on protests sweeping the country.

Protesters are calling for the world to know Nika Shakarami's name, as the demonstrations enter their fourth week tomorrow.

They were sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of the morality police, who had detained Amini for alleged violations of the country's strict Islamic dress code.

Young women have been leading the protests, tearing off and defiantly waving their headscarves in defiance against strict dress laws.

Protests have quickly spread to communities across Iran and have been met by a harsh government crackdown, with many protestors wounded or killed.

Nika's mother pushed back against what she says are attempts by officials to frame her daughter's death as an accident.

In a radio interview Nasreen Shakarami said the forensics report showed that Nika had died from repeated blows to the head.

“The damage was to her head,” she said. “Her body was intact, arms and legs.”

Nasreen Shakarami spoke in a radio interview about her daughter's death. Credit: Radio Free Liberty

Authorities have since arrested Nasreen's brother and sister.

Her sister, Atash - Nika's aunt - later said on Iranian TV that Nika fell from a high building.

Nika's mother said she believes her siblings had been pressured to echo the official version.