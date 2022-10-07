Friends hugged sobbing family members in a rural northeastern Thailand community, on Friday, as people mourned the children and other victims slain by a fired police officer in the nation's deadliest shooting rampage.

At least 24 of the 37 people killed during Thursday's assault in the small town of Uthai Sawan were children.

On Friday morning, royal and government representatives, dressed in white, military-style coats, stood in lines to lay wreaths at ceremonial tables, in front of the Young Children’s Development Centre's main door.

They were followed by weeping family members, who gathered their hands in prayer before laying white flowers on the wooden floor.

“I cried until I had no more tears coming out of my eyes. They are running through my heart," said Seksan Sriraj, whose pregnant wife was a teacher at the centre and was due to give birth this month.

“My wife and my child have gone to a peaceful place. I am alive and will have to live. If I can’t go on, my wife and my child will be worried about me, and they won’t be reborn in the next life. That’s about it.”

When asked whether he thought the child care centre was secure enough, Mr Seksan noted the attacker had been a police officer.

He added: "He came to do what he had in his mind and was determined to do it. I think everyone did the best they could.”

Many relatives were gathered in front of the child care centre to start the process of claiming compensation.

Family members laid white flowers on the floor of the development centre. Credit: AP

Psychologists have also been sent to the site to help mourners process events.

Seven of the 10 individuals who were wounded in the attack remained in hospital on Friday morning.

Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida are expected to visit two hospitals treating the wounded, the day after the attack took place, while Prime Minster Prayuth Chan-ocha is expected to visit the daycare centre and hospitals.

Police have speculated the gunman - identified as Panya Kamrap, 34, a former police sergeant - targeted the centre because it was near his home.

He was fired from his job earlier this year because of a drug charge involving methamphetamine and had been due to appear in court on Friday.

Witnesses said the attacker got out of a car and shot a man and child in front of the building before walking towards the classroom.

Panya Kamrap carried out the deadliest shooting rampage in Thailand's history on Thursday. Credit: AP

Teachers at the child care centre locked the glass front door, but the gunman shot and kicked his way through it. The children, mainly two and three-year-olds, had been taking an afternoon nap, and photos taken by first responders showed their bodies still lying on blankets.

Panya was found dead after killing his wife and child at home before taking his own life.

Nopparat Langkapin, a local official in Uthai Sawan, said the victims were “all children of our community".

“Relatives, families and close friends are deeply saddened by this incident. And we all felt this across the community very quickly. Most of us are feeling depressed and sad because they are our children," he said.

The attack took place in Nongbua Lamphu province, one of the country’s poorest regions.

A video taken by a first responder arriving at the scene showed rescuers rushing into the single-story building, past a shattered glass front door, with drops of blood visible on the ground in the entryway.

In footage posted online after the attack, frantic family members wept outside the building.

One of the youngest survivors is a three-year-old boy, who was riding a tricycle close to his mother and grandmother when the assailant began slashing them with the knife.

The mother died from her wounds while the boy and grandmother were being treated at separate hospitals, according to local media.

Mass shootings are rare but not unheard of in Thailand, which has one of the highest civilian gun ownership rates in Asia.

The country is estimated to have 15.1 weapons per 100 of the population compared to only 0.3 in Singapore and 0.25 in Japan.

Though that number is still far lower than the US rate of 120.5 per 100 people, according to a 2017 survey by Australia’s GunPolicy.org - a nonprofit organization.

Thailand's previous worst mass shooting involved a disgruntled soldier who opened fire in and around a mall in the northeastern city of Nakhon Ratchasima, two-years-ago.

The attack killed 29 people and Ratchasima was able to hold off security forces for some 16 hours before eventually being shot dead.

Its death toll surpassed that of the previous worst attack on civilians, a 2015 bombing at a shrine in Bangkok which killed 20 people.