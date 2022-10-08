Fresh strikes are expected across the UK this month amid continuing industrial disputes across sectors over pay and conditions.

Strikes became a regular occurrence over the summers as more and more workers across the country join the growing campaign for pay rises to match soaring inflation amid a cost of living crisis.

Union officials across sectors are claiming that the government is doing little or nothing to help workers struggling with mounting bills.

Rail workers and bus drivers will stage more strikes in October.

Barristers are currently voting on whether to call off their indefinite strike, while teachers and nurses are being balloted on whether they will begin industrial action.

Criminal defence barristers gather outside the Royal Courts of Justice during an earlier strike Credit: PA

Upcoming strikes and ballot dates in October and November:

October 7: Hundreds of members of Unite employed as bus drivers in Kent are on strike over pay and conditions. They will also strike on October 10 and 11.

October 8: Members of the RMT and TSSA unions will strike, with only a fifth of trains set to run as a result.

October 9: A ballot on whether members of the Criminal Bar Association will end strike action after receiving a pay offer from the Government closes.

Train drivers are among those who have gone on strike over recent months. Credit: PA

October 10: A decision on whether the barristers will end strike action will be announced.

October 12: A strike ballot in the Educational Institute of Scotland, Scotland’s largest teaching union, opens.

October 21: A GMB ballot of 100,000 local government workers closes.

November 2: A strike ballot of Royal College of Nursing members closes.

November 11: A strike ballot of Royal College of Midwives members opens.

